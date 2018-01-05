JAY-Z‘s highly-anticipated “Family Feud” clip has been released for viewers outside of TIDAL.

Thursday night, the Brooklyn rapper’s music video for his latest 4:44 single was published on YouTube.

Wife Beyoncé, 36, is featured on the song, which tackles the infidelity in the couple’s marriage. She and the couple’s daughter Blue Ivy make appearances in the video, with the 5-year-old walking her dad down a church aisle before he enters a confessional booth to disclose his sins to his wife.

“Family Feud” drew attention upon the album’s release for its reference to Becky, the mistress mentioned on Beyoncé’s Lemonade. “Yeah, I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky/A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich/I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole s—.”

Beyoncé in "Family Feud" Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy in "Family Feud" Tidal/Twitter

Infidelity is featured throughout the Ava DuVernay-directed 8-minute “Family Feud” video. It tells a story over more than 400 years, beginning in the year 2444 and going backwards to the present day of 2018 — using celebrities like America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Omari Hardwick, David Oyelowo and more to act out scenes of adultery, political turmoil and murder.

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson plays adult Blue Ivy and leads a discussion of amendments and rights alongside Brie Larson, Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson, Rashida Jones and Mindy Kaling, who was pregnant with daughter Katherine during filming.

“Family Feud” is far from JAY-Z’s first video featuring some Hollywood heavyweights.

He previously dropped the Friends-inspired clip for “Moonlight” with Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Jerrod Carmichael and Issa Rae as well as the Lupita Nyong’o-starring “MaNyfaCedGod,” and “Adnis” starring Mahershala Ali.

JAY-Z’s 18th studio album, 4:44, recently received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.