JAY-Z is keeping it in the family for his upcoming music video.

On Thursday, TIDAL released a teaser for the Brooklyn rapper’s new music video for the 4:44 track “Family Feud,” which drops on Friday. The 34-second sneak peek reveals that both Beyoncé, who’s featured on the song, and their daughter Blue Ivy will appear in the video.

In the teaser, we see JAY-Z, with his daughter at his side, make his through an empty church toward Beyoncé, who is standing at the pulpit clad in dark blue. Then, he enters a confessional, where Beyoncé waits to hear his confessions on the other side of the screen. While all of this happens, we see flashes of two unidentified lovers whose encounter quickly turns violent.

Beyoncé in "Family Feud" Tidal/Twitter

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy in "Family Feud" Tidal/Twitter

The song’s lyrics drew attention upon the album’s release for their reference to Becky, the mistress mentioned on Beyoncé’s Lemonade. “Yeah, I’ll f— up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky/A man that don’t take care his family can’t be rich/I’ll watch Godfather, I miss that whole s—.”

RELATED VIDEO: JAY-Z on Beyoncé, Infidelity: ‘The Hardest Thing Is Seeing Pain on Someone’s Face That You Caused’

Describing how he had been raised to “put on this shell of this tough person,” Jay expounded on his mindset during a recent interview with the New York Times.

“You shut down all emotions. So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect,” he explained. “In my case, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

RELATED GALLERY: Inside JAY-Z’s 4:44 Album: The Rapper’s Most Revealing Lyrics About Beyoncé, Their Twins & More

Watch the teaser for JAY-Z’s video for “Family Feud” above. 4:44, JAY-Z’s 18th studio album, recently received eight Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.