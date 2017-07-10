4:44 Is Hitting the Road! JAY-Z Announces Tour Dates

JAY-Z is taking 4:44 on the road.

After the recent release of his new album, the rapper announced a slew of tour dates on Monday. The jaunt kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, California, and winds down Dec. 21 in Los Angeles. Along the way, Hov’s North American tour will make stops in Las Vegas, Nashville, Montreal, and Philadelphia, among other cities.

JAY-Z previously announced appearances at the Made in America festival, The Meadows, and Austin City Limits.

Tickets for the 4:44 Tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. According to a press release, members of JAY-Z’s streaming service, TIDAL, will have access to a presale beginning on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. Visit Sprint.TIDAL.com for more info.

RELATED: Inside JAY-Z’s 4:44 Album: The Rapper’s Most Revealing Lyrics About Beyoncé, Their Twins & More

See the full list of dates below:

Friday, Oct. 27, Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

Saturday, Oct. 28, Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 1, Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Friday, Nov. 3, Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, Nov. 5, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 7, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

Wednesday, Nov. 8, Houston, TX, Toyota Center

Thursday, Nov. 9, New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

Saturday, Nov. 11, Orlando, FL, Amway Center

Sunday, Nov. 12, Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 14, Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 15, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, Nov. 16, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

Saturday, Nov. 18, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, Nov. 19, Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 21, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

Wednesday, Nov. 22, Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

Saturday, Nov. 25, Boston, MA, TD Garden

Sunday, Nov. 26, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

Wednesday, Nov. 29, Washington, DC, Verizon Center

Saturday, Dec. 2, Uniondale, NY, NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

Tuesday, Dec. 5, Chicago, IL, United Center

Wednesday, Dec. 6, Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

Saturday, Dec. 9, Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

Monday, Dec. 11, Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Wednesday, Dec. 13, Seattle, WA, KeyArena

Thursday, Dec. 14, Portland, OR, Moda Center

Saturday, Dec. 16, Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

Sunday, Dec. 17, Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, Dec. 19, San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

Thursday, Dec. 21, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

This article originally appeared on Ew.com