4:44 Is Hitting the Road! JAY-Z Announces Tour Dates

JAY-Z is taking 4:44 on the road.
After the recent release of his new album, the rapper announced a slew of tour dates on Monday. The jaunt kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, California, and winds down Dec. 21 in Los Angeles. Along the way, Hov’s North American tour will make stops in Las Vegas, Nashville, Montreal, and Philadelphia, among other cities.
JAY-Z previously announced appearances at the Made in America festival, The Meadows, and Austin City Limits.
Tickets for the 4:44 Tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com. According to a press release, members of JAY-Z’s streaming service, TIDAL, will have access to a presale beginning on Monday at 12 p.m. ET. Visit Sprint.TIDAL.com for more info.
See the full list of dates below:
Friday, Oct. 27, Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
Saturday, Oct. 28, Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 1, Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center at Fresno State
Friday, Nov. 3, Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, Nov. 5, Denver, CO, Pepsi Center Arena
Tuesday, Nov. 7, Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
Wednesday, Nov. 8, Houston, TX, Toyota Center
Thursday, Nov. 9, New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
Saturday, Nov. 11, Orlando, FL, Amway Center
Sunday, Nov. 12, Miami, FL, American Airlines Arena
Tuesday, Nov. 14, Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 15, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, Nov. 16, Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
Saturday, Nov. 18, Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, Nov. 19, Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
Tuesday, Nov. 21, Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
Wednesday, Nov. 22, Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
Saturday, Nov. 25, Boston, MA, TD Garden
Sunday, Nov. 26, Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
Wednesday, Nov. 29, Washington, DC, Verizon Center
Saturday, Dec. 2, Uniondale, NY, NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum
Tuesday, Dec. 5, Chicago, IL, United Center
Wednesday, Dec. 6, Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, Dec. 9, Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
Monday, Dec. 11, Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Wednesday, Dec. 13, Seattle, WA, KeyArena
Thursday, Dec. 14, Portland, OR, Moda Center
Saturday, Dec. 16, Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena
Sunday, Dec. 17, Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, Dec. 19, San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena
Thursday, Dec. 21, Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
