JAY-Z's 4:44: Social Media Weighs in on the Hotly Anticipated Album

It’s been four years, but JAY-Z is finally back — and people have plenty to say about it.
A few minutes before midnight on Thursday, the legendary rapper released his new album, 4:44, on his streaming service TIDAL. The 35-minute album features 10 tracks; on the titular “4:44,” Jay gets personal about his relationship with wife Beyoncé, apologizes for womanizing, references a series of miscarriages, and says his children changed his perspective. On another track, “Kill Jay Z,” the rapper seems to take issue with his protégé Kanye West.
The album prompted a wide array of reactions on social media; the project had been highly anticipated since Beyoncé’s revealing and Grammy-winning album Lemonade.
Artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Jae Millz have praised JAY-Z’s return. “WOW. MASTER TEACHER,” Lamar tweeted. Millz added, “YOU RAPPERS ABOUT TO HAVE TO START RAPPING AGAIN!!!! WORD TO GLORIA CARTER’S SON.”
The Rap Year Book author Shea Serrano also championed 4:44, writing, “Jay really made an I’m 47 Years Old And A Dad and Husband And I’ve Made Some Mistakes But Also Learned A Lot of S— rap album and it’s great.”
Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled also weighed in. See more reactions above.
