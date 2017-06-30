JAY-Z's 4:44: Social Media Weighs in on the Hotly Anticipated Album

It’s been four years, but JAY-Z is finally back — and people have plenty to say about it.

A few minutes before midnight on Thursday, the legendary rapper released his new album, 4:44, on his streaming service TIDAL. The 35-minute album features 10 tracks; on the titular “4:44,” Jay gets personal about his relationship with wife Beyoncé, apologizes for womanizing, references a series of miscarriages, and says his children changed his perspective. On another track, “Kill Jay Z,” the rapper seems to take issue with his protégé Kanye West.

The album prompted a wide array of reactions on social media; the project had been highly anticipated since Beyoncé’s revealing and Grammy-winning album Lemonade.

Artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Jae Millz have praised JAY-Z’s return. “WOW. MASTER TEACHER,” Lamar tweeted. Millz added, “YOU RAPPERS ABOUT TO HAVE TO START RAPPING AGAIN!!!! WORD TO GLORIA CARTER’S SON.”

RELATED: Inside JAY-Z’s 4:44 Album: The Rapper’s Most Revealing Lyrics About Beyoncé, Their Twins & More

4:44. WOW. MASTER TEACHER. — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) June 30, 2017

🗣 YOU RAPPERS ABOUT TO HAVE TO START RAPPING AGAIN!!!! WORD TO GLORIA CARTER'S SON. ✔️ — M ! L L Z ¥ (@JAE_MILLZ) June 30, 2017

JAY Z SHOWED UP — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 30, 2017

jay really made an I'm 47 Years Old And A Dad And Husband And I've Made Some Mistake But Also Learned A Lot Of Shit rap album and it's great — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 30, 2017

Thank God the heavens heard our cry. We get to listen to some REAL RAP LYRICS. Good music do something to me — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 30, 2017

Jay Z said yall rappers seat fillers walking around like you made Thriller! Yesss. — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) June 30, 2017

A new Jay Z album just what the world needed 🔥🔥 — Casey Veggies (@CaseyVeggies) June 30, 2017

Hands Down Jay Z got the best Album OMGG this is Real Music. Shit Almost made me Cry. He Rapp that Pain Shit can't Help it this Shit Real 🎶💯 — Dexter 🌊 (@FamousDex) June 30, 2017

#Legend A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

Listening to MORE 🔥 #JAYZ @rocnation ! @dussecognac A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Y'all need this in your life's. Exclusively on @TIDALHiFi. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/doNq6GupWy — Romeo Santos (@RomeoSantosPage) June 30, 2017

I'm still digesting the production. Tomorrow I'll absorb the lyrics. Jay is vunerable here, and that's all I ever wanted from him musically. — Ferrari Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) June 30, 2017

Skip the first track if your girl/wife around… — Andre Iguodala (@andre) June 30, 2017

I just downloaded Tidal. #JayZ — deray mckesson 4:44 (@deray) June 30, 2017

4:44 a whole lot of Humble Brags and Bawlin lol. I'm rolling wit it Hov — Dorell Wright (@DWRIGHTWAY1) June 30, 2017

4:44 — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) June 30, 2017

4:44 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) June 30, 2017

Turns on this new Jay-z 4:44 album on Tidal. pic.twitter.com/9BnwJj2on0 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 30, 2017

Jay Z dissing Kanye is like you're role model telling you that you aren't making them proud. This is deep. — iNevitable Perks (@nev_perks) June 30, 2017

Jay Z has classic albums in three separate decades. Your fav rapper could never. — Azeem Khan (@azeemk_) June 30, 2017

They said rap is a young man's game. Then @Royceda59 (39) and Jay Z (47) dropped. And now they like… pic.twitter.com/n8ocsvw2La — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) June 30, 2017

The Rap Year Book author Shea Serrano also championed 4:44, writing, “Jay really made an I’m 47 Years Old And A Dad and Husband And I’ve Made Some Mistakes But Also Learned A Lot of S— rap album and it’s great.”

Kevin Hart and DJ Khaled also weighed in. See more reactions above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com