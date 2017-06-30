How to Listen to JAY-Z's 4:44 If You Don't Have TIDAL

Oh, you thought you could sign up for TIDAL today and still get to listen to JAY-Z‘s 4:44? Not so fast.

The only people who can stream the set on demand today are Sprint customers and people who registered for Hov’s streaming service before June 26. Ruthless.

Mark Ronson is among the JAY-Z fans who learned that the hard way Friday. “I signed up for Tidal solely to listen to a Jay Z album, which turns out is the only thing I can’t listen to on Tidal,” he tweeted.

I signed up for Tidal solely to listen to a Jay Z album, which turns out is the only thing I can't listen to on Tidal pic.twitter.com/xp0Y0FP9EX — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) June 30, 2017

There are a couple workarounds, though. The website is sure to direct you to this message when it rejects you from streaming today: “Switch to Sprint and get 6 complimentary months of TIDAL + access to Jay-Z 4:44 and all future TIDAL X Sprint exclusive content.” It has not been confirmed how long the project will remain exclusive.

Plus, thanks to JAY-Z’s launch partnership, the album is playing on 160 iHeartMedia radio stations until July 1 at 12 a.m. ET and digitally via iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia said in a press release.

RELATED: Inside JAY-Z’s 4:44 Album: The Rapper’s Most Revealing Lyrics About Beyoncé, Their Twins & More

If you’d like a preview of what’s in store, check these stories exploring JAY-Z’s new lyrics about Beyoncé and “Becky,” Kanye West, his mother coming out as a lesbian, and the Moonlight–La La Land Oscars mix-up.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com