Inside JAY-Z's 4:44 Album: The Rapper's Most Revealing Lyrics About Beyoncé, Their Twins & More
'4:44': HE CONFIRMS HIS INFIDELITY
The father of three opens up about his and Beyoncé's nearly 15-year relationship, admitting to the infidelity his wife first laid bare on Lemonade, and a mention of their newborn twins.
Lyrics: "I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you."
'4:44': HE SPEAKS ABOUT WANTING TO BE A GOOD ROLE MODEL FOR HIS KIDS
In addition to confirming he had been unfaithful to his wife, the rapper speaks about the possibility of his three children finding out and how their perception of their father may change.
Lyrics: "And if my children knew, I don't even know what I would do / If they ain't look at me the same / I would probably die with all the shame / 'You did what with who?' / What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate? / ‘You risked that for Blue?' "
'4:44': HE MENTIONS THE COUPLE'S MISCARRIAGES
The rapper gets candid about his and Beyoncé's journey to parenthood, revealing that he and his wife experienced more than one loss through the years. In 2012, JAY-Z first mentioned a miscarriage in a song released two days after daughter Blue's birth titled, "Glory." Then one year later, Beyoncé shared details about a miscarriage — before Blue's birth — in her 2013 HBO documentary, Life Is But a Dream.
Lyrics: "So I apologize / I've seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death / I apologize for all the stillborns / 'Cus I wasn't pressing / Your body wouldn't accept it."
'KILL JAY-Z': HE REFERENCES THE INFAMOUS ELEVATOR INCIDENT
It was the elevator incident seen around the world — and now JAY-Z is addressing the altercation between the rapper and his sister-in-law Solange, which according to JAY-Z's lyrics, may have been about his infidelity. He also mentions his and Beyoncé's 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.
Lyrics: "You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along /All you had to say you was wrong/ But you gotta do better, boy, you owe it to Blue / You had no father, you had the armor / But you got a daughter, gotta get softer."
'KILL JAY-Z': HE CALLS OUT KANYE WEST
It's no secret the two rappers have had a rocky relationship as of late — as evidenced during one of West's onstage rants about his longtime friend — and now JAY-Z is giving fans a look inside what went wrong, calling out West's erratic behavior.
Lyrics: "I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this 'f--k everybody' attitude ain't natural / But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin' / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f-- was he thinkin'?/ 'F--kin' wrong with everybody?' is what you sayin' / But if everybody's crazy, you're the one that's insane."
'SMILE': HIS MOTHER IS GAY
JAY-Z opens up about his mother, Gloria — whose spoken word performance is sampled on the track — and her sexuality, which she hid from the public up until their duet on the song.
Lyrics: "Mama had four kids, but she's a lesbian / Had to pretend so long that she's a thespian / Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate / Society shame and the pain was too much to take / Cried tears of joy when you fell in love / Don't matter to me if it's a him or her / I just wanna see you smile through all the hate."
'LEGACY': HE SHARES HIS HOPES FOR THE FUTURE OF HIS KIDS
Starting off with his daughter asking "Daddy, what's a will?" JAY-Z reveals what he hopes will be his and his children's legacies.
Lyrics: "She might start an institute / She might put poor kids through school / My stake in Roc Nation should go to you / Leave a piece for your siblings to give to their children too / TIDAL, the champagne, D'USSÉ, I'd like to see / A nice peace-fund ideas from people who look like we / We gon' start a society within a society."
"That's major, just like the Negro League. There was a time America wouldn't let us ball / Those times are now back, just now called Afro-tech / Generational wealth, that's the key / My parents ain't have s--t, so that ship started with me / My mom took her money, she bought me bonds / That was the sweetest thing of all time."
'CAUGHT THEIR EYE': HE LASHES OUT AT PRINCE'S ESTATE
Before Prince's death, the legendary singer collaborated with JAY-Z's Tidal, releasing albums and performing live shows with the streaming company. But after Prince's death, his estate — and his advisor, London McMillan — ended the partnership after finding there was no written understanding between the rapper and the late musician.
Lyrics: "I sat down with Prince, eye to eye / He told me his wishes before he died."
"Now, Londell McMillan, he must be color blind / They only see green from them purple eyes."
"This guy had 'Slave' on his face / You think he wanted the masters with his masters? / You greedy bastards sold tickets to walk through his house / I'm surprised you ain't auction off the casket."
