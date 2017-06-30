Inside JAY-Z's 4:44 Album: The Rapper's Most Revealing Lyrics About Beyoncé, Their Twins & More

'4:44': HE CONFIRMS HIS INFIDELITY

The father of three opens up about his and Beyoncé's nearly 15-year relationship, admitting to the infidelity his wife first laid bare on Lemonade, and a mention of their newborn twins.

Lyrics: "I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don't deserve you."