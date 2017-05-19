Why Jason Derulo Has a Love-Hate Relationship with Leather Jackets

Jason Derulo’s new single “Swalla” — a must-have summer jam with a Caribbean flair — may be a bit racy, but when it comes to telling the truth he’s as clean as they come. Guess which one of these fun facts he told PEOPLE is just a joke.

1. He has a love-hate relationship with his leather jackets.

“I was performing at Wembley Stadium, and it was like 95 degrees outside. I still wanted to be fly, so I wore this leather jacket. I tried to take it off, but it was stuck to my sweat. I had to drop the mic and ask one of my dancers to help. She was in her own world just dancing away and I was like, ‘Can you help me take this jacket off?!’ Finally, she sees me and we try to take it off together.”

2. He’s secretly a classical music buff.

“I’m a huge Bach and Mozart fan, so they stay in heavy rotation on my playlist. After a show, it puts me back into the right headspace.”

3. His It girl has a lot of qualities to live up to.

“I fall in love with personality, and I love a woman who’s not overbearing. I like intelligence — someone who’s ambitious and has goals for me, as well. I’m not attracted to a woman who tries to take charge and be the man in the relationship.”

4. But shhh, he’s already taken!

“I’m in a relationship, I just don’t like to publicize it.”

Which one of these wasn’t true?

He’s not into classical music, but “country music, for sure — Luke Bryan and Florida Georgia Line are my guys.” (He and Bryan have even duetted on Derulo’s hit “Want to Want Me.”

“Swalla” (featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign) is available for download and purchase now.