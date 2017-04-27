Here’s one to watch!

English singer-songwriter Jasmine Thompson will release her Wonderland EP next month, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the video for one of its standout tracks, “Old Friends.”

The soulful 16-year-old vocalist found fame posting covers on YouTube before scoring a hit with German deejay-producer Felix Jaehn with “Ain’t Nobody (Loves Me Better),” a remake of the 1983 Chaka Khan classic. And when it came time to write and record her latest release, she turned to a slew of pros, including dynamite songwriting duo Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels — and even Meghan Trainor!

In January of 2016, Thompson was working with hit songwriter Ross Golan, who’s penned hits for Ariana Grande (“Dangerous Woman”), Selena Gomez (“Same Old Love”), Flo Rida (“My House”) and more.

“I told him everything. I was just telling him about what was going on in my life, like, ‘I just spent a month away from London, and I miss my friends, and all of this s— is bringing me down,'” Thompson recalls. “I went back to London. And then Ross goes into a session with Meghan and says, ‘I know this girl called Jasmine, and she is having these issues, I’ve got this idea for this song.’ So him and Meghan write this song together.”

Still, learning that the Grammy-winning Trainor wrote “Old Friends” was a surprise for Thompson.

“When Ross came to London to write more with me, he presented me with this song and didn’t tell me who cowrote it; he just went, ‘I just did this with someone,'” Thompson says. “And I said I loved it and really wanted to sing it, and he was like, ‘Oh, Meghan Trainor cowrote it!’ And I was like, “No f—ing way! Hell yeah!’ Meghan put her magic on it, all that stuff, it was crazy. I love her music so much.”

Even though Trainor is credited with one of her new tracks, Thompson has yet to meet the star.

“I want to try to meet up with her when I’m in L.A. next time and just thank her for cowriting it with Ross,” says Thompson.

As it turns out, Trainor has already fan-girled over Thompson on social media.

If you don't know this talented young woman yet, you will… check out her page @jasminethompson ❤️ A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Mar 6, 2017 at 1:03pm PST

“She reposted my Instagram video of me playing bass on her Instagram page,” Thompson says of a March 6 post on the app in which Trainor sent her kudos.

“If you don’t know this talented young woman yet, you will,” the “All About That Bass” singer captioned the clip. “Check out her page.”

“It’s not the fact that I was on her thing, it was the fact that it was me playing an instrument, and she’s highlighting the fact that I’m a musician and can play instruments,” Thompson says. “It’s really sweet when people help each other out. I love that kind of thing. I just like it when artists can collaborate in any kind of way!”

Jasmine Thompson will release her Wonderland EP May 19.