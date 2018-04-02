This is no beautiful lie. Jared Leto is getting ready to say bye, bye to his beard under one condition — and one condition only.

In anticipation of his band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming fifth album America, the 46-year-old Oscar-winning actor and singer took to Instagram to assure fans the album will grow on them quickly — so fast that he’s willing to shave his facial hair if it takes the number one spot.

“So should I shave this beard or what??? ✂✂✂,” he asked his fans on Instagram. “NUMBER ONE ALBUM AND ILL CHOP!!!”

“ANYONE WANT TO ‘RESCUE ME’ AND SHAVE THE BEARD? BRAND NEW SINGLE OUT NOW! Link in bio,” Leto continued the hype in a new post. “PS. Number one album and ✂✂ NEW ALBUM APRIL 6!!!”

The album features Halsey and A$AP Rocky, as well as a track produced by deejay Zedd titled “Dangerous Night.”

But the promotion doesn’t stop there.

On Monday, Leto announced his cross-country journey called “Mars Across America” in celebration of the new album. His expedition is set to begin in New York City late Monday and will take him through the U.S. via whatever mode of transportation he’s feeling at the time, whether it’s hitchhiking, ride-share services, bicycles or on foot.

In addition to visiting destinations the new album boasts about, Leto will hand out genetic testing kits from 23andMe to fans along the way to encourage them to explore their ancestry. The week-long journey will conclude in the bands native Los Angeles on the release day.

The band’s headlining summer tour “The Monolith Tour,” which kicks off June 6 in Canada and ends July 22 in Arizona, features opening sets from K. Flay and Walk the Moon.

America will be released Friday via Interscope Records.