Jared Leto Posts a Touching Tribute for Late Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington

Jared Leto posted a touching tribute on Instagram in honor of Chester Bennington — the Linkin Park lead singer who was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on Thursday.

The Oscar-winning actor shared a photo on Saturday of Bennington along with a caption that praised the singer’s personality, intelligence and talent. Leto also described Bennington’s voice as “delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion.”

“When I think of Chester I remember his smile… His laughter, intelligence, kindness and talent. That absolutely unforgettable voice that was at once – delicate, ferocious and always full of emotion. Witnessing his life taught me a lot,” wrote Leto.

“Especially about commitment, about kindness, about hard work, about the pursuit and achievement of dreams and mostly, about love,” he continued. “I know that both his family and his band were a massive source of inspiration and pride for him.”

“It was clear to me that he was deeply grateful for both the people that surrounded him and the life that he had. My heart goes out to his family, friends, band and fans. A tragic loss of an absolute legend. We will miss you.”

The Dallas Buyers Club star is also in a rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Leto and his band recently embarked on a project called “A Day in the Life of America,” which was billed as “a filmed portrait of the country.” The reported aim of the project was to capture 24 hours of life in America on the Fourth of July.

Leto isn’t the only star sharing fond memories of Bennington. Fellow bandmate Mike Shinoda confirmed the news of Bennington’s death on Thursday writing, “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.” Jimmy Kimmel, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Seacrest, the band Imagine Dragons and other celebrities also took to social media to express their condolences for the late singer.

Bennington’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide, the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirms to PEOPLE. On Friday, the coroner’s office told USA Today Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).