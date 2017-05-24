WATCH: Young Boy Steals the Show at Thirty Seconds to Mars Concert

So cute. Met this cool kid Valentino in the middle of the crowd last weekend. Love coming out to see you crazy people 🤓🕺🏻🎇👍🏼 @30secondstomars A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on May 23, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Thirty Seconds to Mars doesn’t normally play music that caters to young children, but a young boy captured hearts everywhere at one of their concerts last weekend.

The band’s frontman, Jared Leto, posted a video of his quick conversation with the boy, Valentino, and his dad, asking him if he was enjoying himself.

“Yeah,” Valentino replied, shyly. Valentino’s dad told Leto, 45, that it was his son’s second concert.

The musician and Oscar-winner took to Instagram to post the video, writing, “So cute. Met this cool kid Valentino in the middle of the crowd last weekend. Love coming out to see you crazy people.”

Leto, who has been touring the world and now the U.S. with his bandmates, will star in the upcoming Blade Runner 2049. This comes after his role in the much-anticipated Suicide Squad in which he played the Joker.