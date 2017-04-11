Janet Jackson split from husband Wissam Al Mana just three months after giving birth to baby Eissa, PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday.

“They separated shortly after the baby was born,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”

Al Mana was seen out and about in London on Tuesday.

Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 42, were quietly married in 2012, and kept mostly out of the spotlight during their time together. Even during her postponed Unbreakable World Tour, Al Mana stayed away – likely due to the demands of his formidable business empire. The Qatari businessman manages 55 companies – a Middle Eastern empire that spans fashion, media, engineering and real estate.

Read on for intriguing facts about Jackson’s former partner in love.

1. He’s reportedly worth $1 billion.

Move aside, Donald Trump – you’re not the only billionaire businessman in the game.

Al Mana, who resides in Qatar, is reportedly worth $1 billion, according to The Richest. His namesake company, Al Mana, operates in the U.A.E., Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, as well as in the U.K. and Ireland.

The group owns a portfolio of real estate in the Middle East and Europe, including the Mirqab Mall in Doha and 138 Park Lane, a townhouse in London. The company also operates an automotive trader business, partners with a variety of high-end retail lines, has a consulting engineering division, manages a portfolio of restaurants, owns a media agency, has a line of high-concept movie theaters and boasts a partnership with Apple Europe.

It should be noted, however, that Al Mana didn’t make it on Forbes Middle East‘s World’s Richest Arabs list in 2015.

2. He previously referred to Jackson as his “dream woman.”

Before they were wed in a private ceremony in 2012 – nuptials they called “private and beautiful” – Al Mana gushed about the singer in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“I’m fortunate enough to be dating my dream woman,” he told the magazine.

In another interview with VMAN Magazine, Al Mana called Jackson a “very special and talented woman who never ceases to amaze me,” according to JustJared.

3. He’s a jet setter.

Although they keep out of the public eye, it’s no question that Jackson and Al Mana were fans of trotting the globe.

In February 2015, Jackson was photographed shopping for shoes in Milan, and just a few months later, the pair stepped out for the Armani 50th anniversary dinner at Nobu in Milan.

“I spend time with my wife. It’s a luxury. We love traveling… we love going to nice, exotic places far away from the world and from prying eyes,” Al Mana told Entrepreneur in 2014. “Over time, like anything in life, you find ways to master it and you learn how to do that.”

4. He inspired Jackson’s music.

Jackson, a BET Ultimate Icon, debuted her first single in years in June 2015 before releasing her latest album Unbreakable that October.

“No Sleeep,” a collaboration with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, was dedicated to Al Mana – whom Jackson referred to as “My Love” on Twitter.

5. Family is important to Al Mana.

Al Mana works side-by-side with his family, something he sees as crucial to his group’s success – and something that makes him proud.

“My father passed away when I was quite young, and I felt that it was my duty to kind of pick up the flag and to continue the business, and try to continue the legacy and the family name,” he told Entrepreneur. “It’s in our blood, we’re merchants. When I was a child, I looked at my father’s passport and his occupation said ‘Merchant.’ I asked my mom, and she explained that we are merchants. We take pride in that, it’s our heritage.”