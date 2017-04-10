Shortly after their son Eissa was born in January, Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana quietly separated.

A Jackson family source tells PEOPLE that the pop star and the Qatari businessman, who wed in 2012, recognized their dissimilarities more than ever after welcoming their first child.

“They separated shortly after the baby was born,” says the insider. “The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds.”

The source continues, “For years, Janet tried to adapt to his culture. Since it’s not a culture she grew up with, it’s been challenging for her. She often felt she disappointed Wissam.”

PEOPLE confirmed Saturday that the youngest sibling of late pop superstar Michael Jackson had split from her husband. The New York Post‘s Page Six reported that while one source said it was an amicable split, another source says that Jackson, 50, felt that Al Mana had gotten too controlling during her pregnancy.

In the months since, however, “Janet is all about the baby and is okay,” the family source tells PEOPLE. “They will raise their boy together.”

FROM COINAGE: 7 Most Expensive Music Videos

Al Mana and Jackson have proven to be notoriously private, opening up about their family life only every so often. In October, the “Dammn Baby” songstress shared a baby-bump photo exclusively with PEOPLE to confirm her first child was on the way.

“We thank God for our blessing,” the star told PEOPLE exclusively.

In February, a source told PEOPLE that Jackson and her new baby boy are doing “really good,” and that “she absolutely loves” motherhood.

The singer was spotted out and about during a shopping trip in London a little over three weeks after giving birth to Eissa, of which an onlooker told PEOPLE, “Janet looked great. She was in the shop for around half an hour and just went about her business. She was really relaxed and healthy.

“She didn’t look tired at all,” the onlooker continued. “She just looked around at some little socks and various other knickknacks and then went on her way.”