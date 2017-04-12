Moving Truck Seen at Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana’s Home Days After Split Reveal

Movers were seen loading boxes into a large truck outside of Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana‘s London home on Wednesday — just days after news of their split broke.

Crew members with Cadogan Tate were seen taking boxes from the former couple’s London townhouse and placing them into a large truck outside the residence.

It is unclear which of the former spouses is leaving the home, but the move comes just days after PEOPLE confirmed that the couple had called it quits after five years of marriage.

The pop star and the Qatari businessman wed in 2012. A source previously told PEOPLE that Jackson and Al Mana separated shortly after their 3-month-old son, Eissa, was born in January.

Janet Jackson Splits From Husband Wissam Al Mana 3 Months After Giving Birth to First Child: Reports

“The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived]. They come from very different worlds,” another insider told PEOPLE.

“For years, Janet tried to adapt to his culture. Since it’s not a culture she grew up with, it’s been challenging for her. She often felt she disappointed Wissam.”

The music icon was spotted out on Monday running errands — the first time the star has been seen out since news of the split made headlines.

“Janet was out on her own at a shop on King’s Road,” a source said of the quick outing on Monday. “It’s really unusual to see her out of the house because she hardly seems to venture out at all.”

The outing was a rare one for the star who has largely remained holed up at home.

“Apart from a few people, she hasn’t really had any visitors,” the source added.