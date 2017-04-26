Janet Jackson ‘Really Trusts’ Ex Wissam Al Mana After Split: ‘They Are Working Together to Co-Parent,’ Says Source

After Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana split, the Qatari businessman shared some kind words on his website about his ex, calling her “the most beautiful person in the world.”

Turns out, it’s not just for show.

“Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her,” a Jackson family friend tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship. There is no fighting between them.”

Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 42, separated shortly after the singer gave birth, multiple sources previously confirmed. The new parents have both been spotted out and about recently bonding separately with their 3-month-old son, Eissa. “They are very disciplined and the baby is already on a strict schedule,” says the friend.

There’s also no bad blood when it comes to the rest of the Jackson clan. According to the friend, they all “like Wissam and see that he is a great father.”

For now, Jackson also plans to stay in London where the couple settled down over the last couple years.

“It seems like she will stay in London for now while the baby is so young, but I can see her eventually moving back to the States,” says the family friend. “Janet is doing really well. She is just so happy to have her baby.”