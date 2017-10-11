La De Da De De: Janet Jackson Is Adorable In Throwback Performance Clip with Brother Randy

Pint-sized powerhouse!

Janet Jackson posted a throwback clip to Instagram on Tuesday from a ’70s appearance on The Carol Burnett Show in which she sings Sonny & Cher’s hit “The Beat Goes On” with brother Randy Jackson.

At the time of the appearance, Janet was just 8-years-old, according to ABC News.

The Beat Goes On. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Oct 11, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

In a longer video version of the performance, Randy was onstage with Burnett when the hostess said, “Hey Randy, listen to what they’re playing — I know that! Sonny and Cher used to do that. This is my chance, I’ll be Cher and you be Sonny.”

Then, tiny Janet marched out, declaring, “Uh unh, that’s my part.”

Retorted Randy, “Go home, Jan, won’t you go home,” to which Janet responded, “Not until I sing my part.”

Burnett then asked Janet her name, and why she was performing, to which the she noted, “In the Jackson Five family, everybody works.”

Janet, now 51, is currently performing across the country as part of her State of the World Tour.

At her recent sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl, Janet reunited with many of her former backup dancers on-stage for a special performance.