Janet Jackson is getting right back into rhythm nation following the birth of her first child earlier this year.

The pop legend, 51, took to social media on Monday evening to share a photo of herself shaking her post-baby body while rehearsing for her upcoming State of the World tour.

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour,” she captioned the photo on Twitter. “We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!”

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! pic.twitter.com/CUIrfbzJ1l — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 8, 2017

The State of the World tour is a continuation of her Unbreakable tour, which Jackson put on hold last year after revealing she was taking time off to focus on starting a family, confirming months later that she was expecting her first child.

In May, the “No Sleeep” singer appeared in a Twitter video addressed to her fans, announcing the tour with its new name, as well as briefly touching on her separation from her estranged husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

“Hey you guys,” she began. “It’s me, Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me since I have put on a few since I had the baby.”

“I thank God for him,” Jackson, who delivered son Eissa on Jan. 3, said. “He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby.”

The pop star then went on to address her April split from her son’s father after nearly five years of marriage, saying, “Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

The 56-city tour will begin on Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana., and wrap up on Dec. 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.