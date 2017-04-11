Two days after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana are ending their marriage, the singer was spotted publicly for the first time running errands in London.

“Janet was out on her own at a shop on King’s Road,” says a source about the quick outing on Monday. “It’s really unusual to see her out of the house because she hardly seems to venture out at all.”

Since delivering the couple’s baby boy, Eissa, in January, the star has largely remained holed up at home. “Apart from a few people, she hasn’t really had any visitors,” says the source.

Al Mana, 42, was spotted leaving the former couple’s home Tuesday afternoon. “After the baby was born, Wissam was at the house all the time, but in the past month, he’s barely been there at all,” adds the source.

A Jackson family insider previously told PEOPLE the entertainer, 50, and her billionaire businessman husband separated shortly after welcoming their first child together.

“They come from very different worlds,” said the family insider. “The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious after the baby was born.”