Janet Jackson Announces Return to World Tour While Addressing Separation from Estranged Husband

She’s back!

Janet Jackson announced the continuation of her world tour in a Twitter video addressed to her fans, while briefly touching on her separation from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

A special message from Janet for her fans. pic.twitter.com/VXa6h25ksK — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) May 2, 2017

“Hey you guys,” she began. “It’s me, Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me since I have put on a few since I had the baby.”

In the background, her brother Randy, interjected: “More than a few.”

“Can you please be quiet, Randy?” she said. “Nobody’s talking to you. Thank you.”

Jackson quickly turned her attention back to fans, gushing about her new baby son, Eissa, whom she welcomed on Jan. 3.

“I thank God for him,” the new mom said in the video. “He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby.”

RELATED VIDEO: Janet Jackson Shares First Photo of Son Days After Split from Husband

The pop star then addressed her separation from her son’s father, saying, “Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

In April, PEOPLE confirmed Jackson and Al Mana’s split after nearly five years of marriage. She wed the Qatari businessman in 2012, and news of their first child’s impending arrival was reported in May.

The music icon’s tour, newly renamed as the State of the World Tour, will have a 56-city run beginning Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana and ending in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 17.

WATCH: Janet Jackson Splits From Husband Wissam Al Mana 3 Months After Giving Birth to First Child: Reports

About her new tour name, Jackson tells fans, “It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships and just… love.”

“I want to thank you guys, for your patience, for all of your support throughout the years,” she continues. “I cannot wait to see you on stage September 7.”

The State of the World Tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable tour, which the pop star put on hold after telling fans that she was taking time off to focus on starting a family, confirming months later that she had given birth to her first child.

In late April, a family friend told PEOPLE exclusively that the singer wanted to go back on tour, saying, “Janet is the most independent out of all of the Jacksons. She wants to get back on stage, and within the next few years, there’s a possibility she could tour.”

Jackson recently checked out someone else’s live show — she was spotted at the Bruno Mars concert in Birmingham, England on Monday with her brother Randy.

Tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale May 5.