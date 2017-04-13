Janet Jackson’s Ex Husband Shares Passage from the Quran Amid Split: ‘You Shall Most Certainly Be Tried’

Janet Jackson‘s estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, has changed his website in the midst of their split, quoting a passage about being challenged from the Quran.

“You shall most certainly be tried in your possessions and in your persons; and indeed you shall hear many hurtful things from those to whom revelation was granted before your time, as well as from those who have come to ascribe divinity to other beings beside Allah,” the homepage of WissamAlMana.com reads. “But if you remain patient in adversity and conscious of Him – this, behold, is something to set one’s heart upon.”

News of the duo’s split came just three months after their son, Eissa, was born. One religious expert told PEOPLE that it’s “not really possible” for the parents to raise the child as both a Jehovah’s Witness (which Jackson grew up in but said she didn’t identify with) and a Muslim (Al Mana’s religion).

“The children issue is always the biggest issue,” Dr. Rita George-Tvrtkovic, a theology professor at Illinois’ Benedictine University, tells PEOPLE.

The pop star, 50, and the Qatari businessman, 42, wed in 2012.

A Jackson family insider previously told PEOPLE that Jackson and her billionaire husband separated shortly after welcoming their first child together.

“They come from very different worlds,” said the insider. “The cultural differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious after the baby was born.”

Movers were seen loading boxes into a large truck outside of the former couple’s London home on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Jackson was spotted publicly running errands in London.

“Janet was out on her own at a shop on King’s Road,” says a source about the quick outing on Monday. “It’s really unusual to see her out of the house because she hardly seems to venture out at all.”

Since delivering the couple’s baby boy in January, the star has largely remained holed up at home. “Apart from a few people, she hasn’t really had any visitors,” says the source.