Janet Jackson ‘Wants to Get Back on Stage’ Post-Divorce: Source

She’s newly single and just starting her journey as a mom, but Janet Jackson is also ready to get back to work.

“Janet is the most independent out of all of the Jacksons,” a family friend tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She wants to get back on stage, and within the next few years, there’s a possibility she could tour.”

Last spring, the singer postponed her Unbreakable world tour to focus on starting a family with Wissam Al Mana. The pair split shortly after welcoming their 3-month-old son, Eissa, multiple sources previously confirmed.

Jackson, 50, and the Qatari businessman, 42, are amicably co-parenting after ending their marriage. “It just came down to her being very independent and wanting to focus on her career,” adds the family friend. “There is no fighting between them and they are still getting along.”

A source previously told PEOPLE Jackson tried to adapt to Al Mana’s culture after they wed, but “the differences between her and Wissam became even more obvious [after Eissa arrived].”

Since news of their split was revealed, the exes have been spotted out and about bonding separately with their baby. Jackson shared the first photo of Eissa on her social media accounts earlier this month, captioning the sweet snap, “My baby and me after nap time.”

“Janet is doing really well,” adds the family source.” She is just so happy to have her baby.”