Janelle Monáe Reveals She’s ‘Proud to be a Queer, Young Black Woman in America’

Janelle Monáe is further opening up about her sexuality.

The 32-year-old singer, who released her new album Dirty Computer on April 27, opened up to CBS This Morning on how her late mentor Prince influenced how she wants to portray her sexuality in music and in the public eye.

“I think that is important for people to be proud of their identity. I am very proud to be a queer, young black woman in America. I’m proud of who I am,” Monáe said.

Adding, “I love myself, and I want for all the Dirty Computers around the world to feel seen, to be heard, and to feel celebrated and to know that I’m right there with you.”

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, Monáe revealed what it’s like “being a black queer woman in America” and why she doesn’t identify as bisexual.

“Being a black queer woman in America…someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf—,” she told the magazine.

Though she used to identify as bisexual, she said that changed after reading “about pansexuality.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about myself,” she said.

