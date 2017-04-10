Is Janelle Monáe looking to pull a Lysistrata?

The 31-year-old singer and actress graces one of the covers of Marie Claire‘s May Fresh Faces issue, and opens up about the fight for gender equality, offering an attention-grabbing suggestion reminiscent of the Greek comedy to end the battle.

“People have to start respecting the vagina,” Monáe tells the publication. “Until every man is fighting for our rights, we should consider stopping having sex. I love men. But evil men? I will not tolerate that.”

The “Yoga” singer is no stranger to speaking out about social issues.

From working to destigmatize menstruation to taking to the stage at the Women’s March on Washington D.C., Monáe has long made her stance known, especially regarding issues that affect women.

“If you’re going to own this world and this is how you’re going to rule this world, I am not going to contribute anymore until you change it,” Monáe continues.

“We have to realize our power and our magic. Because I am all about black-girl magic, even though I’m standing with all women.”

She adds: “But this year? This year, I am so carefree black girl.”

Monáe is just one of five Fresh Faces for the publication. The issue features four other covers with How to Get Away with Murder‘s Aja Naomi King, Emily Ratajkowski, Zoey Deutch and Alexandra Daddario.

Marie Claire‘s Fresh Faces issues hits newsstands on April 18.