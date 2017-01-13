Hidden Figures Star Janelle Monae Says She Wants to 'See More Black People' in Hollywood Films

After conquering the music world, Janelle Monáe is taking on Hollywood — and she wants more Black people to join her.

During an interview with GQ magazine, the 31-year-old singer reflected on her break into the film industry with Hidden Figures and the Golden Globe-winning Moonlight.

“I want to see more Black people,” she said. “Not just in films like Moonlight. Big-budget films, too.”

Monáe’s success in film is no surprise to fans who are familiar with her unique music, elaborate videos and showstopping style.

“I want to redefine what it means to be young, black, wild and free in America,” she told GQ.

The “Yoga” singer portrays mathematician Mary Jackson in Hidden Figures — a film about the women behind Project Mercury, which helped launch the first NASA astronauts into orbit.

Monáe previously opened up to PEOPLE about the real women who inspired the film.

“I think we’re all — no matter what gender, what race you are — you can’t look at these women and not see the genius and see that they’re American heroes,” she said.

Although two very different films, Monáe described both Moonlight and Hidden Figures to CNN as “compelling, important stories around humanity, about empathy, around the love and the celebration of those who are often times uncelebrated.”

She added: “It’s the narrative I wanted to be associated with.”

