Janelle Monaé Comes Out as ‘Being a Black Queer Woman in America’: I’m a ‘Free-Ass Motherf—’

After years of speculation about her sexuality, Janelle Monaé is finally ready to come out as queer.

In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the singer opened up about what it’s like “being a black queer woman in America” and why she doesn’t identify as bisexual.

“Being a black queer woman in America…someone who has been in relationships with both men and women — I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf—,” she told the magazine.

While the 32-year-old singer added that she used to identify as bisexual, she says that changed after reading “about pansexuality.”

“I was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about myself,” she added.

Janelle Monáe Matt Jones/Rolling Stone

Monáe also explained that even though she’s chosen not to publicly define her sexuality before, she hasn’t been shy about addressing it in her music.

“If you listen to my albums its there,” she told Rolling Stone, specifying that two of her songs — “Mushrooms & Roses” and “Q.U.E.E.N.” — reference a character named Mary as a love interest.

Additionally, in February the singer released “Make Me Feel” and “Django Jane” – her first new music since her 2015 single “Yoga” – both of which seemed to hint at her sexuality.

The music video for “Make Me Feel” starred Tessa Thompson — whom the singer has been rumored to be dating — as Monáe’s love interest, while in “Django Jane,” Monáe rapped about starting “a motherf—ing pussy riot/We gonna put them on a pussy diet.”

Monáe also told Rolling Stone that the original title of “Q.U.E.E.N.” was “Q.U.E.E.R,” and that you can still hear the initial title if you listen closely to the background harmonies on the track.

Janelle Monáe John Shearer/Getty

The singer also told Rolling Stone that she hopes her new album Dirty Computer, which will be released tomorrow, will help “young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, stright, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves.”

Continuing, she said, “This album is for you. Be proud.”

Janelle Monáe Taylor Hill/Getty

Monáe has previously spoken out about the deeply personal nature of her new album.

While talking with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Monáe revealed that she “always knew” she “had to make this album.”

“I actually had this title on this concept before my first album The ArchAndroid and it scared me because a lot of the things that I knew that I needed to say were very deep, very personal, from the heart,” she said.

Dirty Computer will be released on April 27.