Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband Jamie Watson Says ‘Maddie Is Doing Better and Better’

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ husband Jamie Watson took to social media Tuesday afternoon to thank fans for their support after PEOPLE exclusively confirmed his 8-year-old stepdaughter Maddie is “awake and talking” following her ATV accident on Sunday.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much,” Watson captioned a photo on Instagram of a shirt bearing the words “believe in miracles.”

Since marrying Spears in 2014, Watson has often shared sweet snapshots of his family life with the country singer and her daughter on his Instagram page.

Just one day before Maddie’s accident, he posted a photo of a chuckle-inducing letter she wrote to him with “lessons” on “how to be better,” including: “do not stick your tung [sic] out” and “do not say bad words.”

According to a statement from her hospital provided by a Spears family rep to PEOPLE, Maddie is “aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.” Along with Spears and her husband, Maddie’s father Casey Aldridge has also been by Maddie’s side.

While Maddie “continues to receive oxygen” and is being monitored closely, her doctors removed the ventilator on Tuesday and she appears to not have “suffered any neurological consequences from the accident,” continues the statement.

Maddie was driving an ATV within view of Spears, 25, and Watson when she took a hard right to avoid running over a nearby drainage ditch, causing the vehicle to enter a pond and submerge the child under water, read a police report obtained by PEOPLE on Monday.

Following the accident, Spears’ family asked friends and fans for support, with older sister Britney Spears tweeting: “Need all the wishes and prayers for my niece” on Monday.