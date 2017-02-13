What Grammys Viewers Can Expect from Host James Corden

James Corden proved he could be a charismatic, energetic awards show host when he emceed the 2016 Tony Awards. But can he give an equally good performance tonight when he hosts the 2017 Grammy Awards for the first time?

PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke and their panel of experts told fans what they can expect from Corden in the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Grammy Red Carpet special —streamed live from the New York studio.

One thing fans won’t see is Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. despite the room being stocked with some of Corden’s former guests — including Bruno Mars, Adele and possibly Justin Bieber — the 38-year-old is keeping the popular segment for The Late Late Show.

“They take so long to film,” Corden told PEOPLE. “They take a long time to edit, and there’s never been one that’s been shorter than six minutes. So there just really isn’t the time!”

The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.