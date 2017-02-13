What Grammys Viewers Can Expect from Host James Corden

James Corden proved he could be a charismatic, energetic awards show host when he emceed the 2016 Tony Awards. But can he give an equally good performance tonight when he hosts the 2017 Grammy Awards for the first time?
PEOPLE Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke and their panel of experts told fans what they can expect from Corden in the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Grammy Red Carpet special —streamed live from the New York studio.
One thing fans won’t see is Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. despite the room being stocked with some of Corden’s former guests — including Bruno Mars, Adele and possibly Justin Bieber — the 38-year-old is keeping the popular segment for The Late Late Show.
“They take so long to film,” Corden told PEOPLE. “They take a long time to edit, and there’s never been one that’s been shorter than six minutes. So there just really isn’t the time!”
The Grammys will air live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Expect performances from Adele, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, Sturgill Simpson, William Bell, Gary Clark Jr. and a pregnant Beyoncé.
The night is likely going to be a Beyoncé vs. Adele showdown in the top categories. Bey leads the pack with nine nominations, while Adele has five. Both singers will battle it out for the highly coveted Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year honors.
Drake and Rihanna each have nine nods due in part to their hit collaboration “Work.” West and Justin Bieber have also racked up several nominations.
Chance the Rapper made history with his seven award nominations including Best Rap Album — for his streaming-only Coloring Book album. He’ll be going head-to-head with Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak in the Best New Artist category.
Notably, David Bowie is nominated in five categories posthumously for his album Blackstar.
See the full list of nominees here.