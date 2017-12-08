James Corden may have to stick to his day job as late-night host instead of a backup dancer to Taylor Swift.

On Thursday, the Late Late Show emcee, 39, debuted the latest installment of his popular “Take a Break” segment, this time assuming the position of general manager of the Los Angeles venue The Forum on the same night of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert.

And during the temporary gig, Corden overextended his managing duties as he also played security guard for Ed Sheeran, assistant for Niall Horan, hype man for Demi Lovato, vocal coach for Sam Smith and TV operator for Liam Payne before he was prompted to step up and “help” Swift, who was missing a dancer in her stage entourage.

Dressed in a mesh snake embroidered sweater, the father of two learned the routine to the pop star’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and even initiated an awkward pre-performance huddle with Swift and her group.

“When I say James, you say…,” he said before Swift yelled, “Franco!”

Adding, “Is that wrong? I thought we were naming our favorite James.”

The Late Late Show with James Corden

On Dec. 2, Swift returned to the stage in L.A. at the sold-out Jingle Ball concert and performed several singles off her record-breaking album reputation.

Wearing a sequined gold hoodie and black shorts, she kicked off her set with “…Ready For It?” and then threw it back to her 2014 hits “Blank Space”and “Shake It Off” from her 1989 album.

Also at the L.A. stop of the annual iHeartRadio concert series (but not featured in Corden’s sketch) were The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Logic, Kesha, Halsey and Charlie Puth.

The Late Late Show airs nightly at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT.