James Corden Says Chester Bennington's Family Has Final Say Over His Carpool Karaoke Episode Airing

Less than a week before his untimely death, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington joined the band for a filming of an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series. But whether the episode ever sees the light of day will be “completely” up to Bennington’s family.

On Tuesday, Late Late Show host and Carpool Karaoke executive producer James Corden told the Associated Press that Bennington’s family will be consulted about the episode’s future.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” he said. “We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really.”

“It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now,” he added, calling the singer’s death “a tragedy.”

Corden’s message was appreciated by Bennington’s widow, Talinda — who thanked him for his words on Twitter.

Bennington, 41, was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20 by a housekeeper — the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE days later that Bennington committed suicide.

A father of six, Bennington joined the Grammy-winning band in 1999. They released their most recent album, One More Light, in May.

Linkin Park’s episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series was filmed on July 14 and originally set to air in October. The band shared a photo from the shoot with actor Ken Jeong on Twitter that day, along with the caption: “Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @AppleMusic – stay tuned.”

Jeong, who starred on Dr. Ken, tweeted his condolences after Bennington’s death — writing, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

Carpool Karaoke: The Series — a 16-episode standalone show based on Corden’s popular Late Late Show segment — premiered on Tuesday on Apple Music.

Meanwhile, an outpouring of support, condolences and tributes continue to pour in after his death — with Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda writing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by the news.

Bassist Dave Phoenix Farrell also posted a touching message on Twitter thanking fans. “It goes without saying, this last week has been extremely difficult. The outpouring of love and kindness I’ve received from friends and from all over the world has been incredible,” wrote Farrell in a series of tweets.

“I wish I could personally thank every one of you for your love and support,” he continued. “A huge part of Chester’s legacy will be the memories we hold of him in our hearts. He was an enthusiastic, playful father, an honest, passionate musician, and a loyal friend.”

On Aug. 2, Chris Martin honored Bennington with a moving cover of Linkin Park’s Grammy-winning song “Crawling” — telling the audience at Coldplay’s concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey that “This is for anybody who’s missing someone.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).