James Blunt Reveals He Lived with Carrie Fisher: ‘She Was My American Mother’

Carrie Fisher‘s death left many in Hollywood reeling, but singer James Blunt is revealing a special relationship he had with the Star Wars star.

The 42-year-old British singer recently spoke with The Sunday Times about the late actress, revealing that he stayed at Fisher’s home while recording his first album.

“Fisher was my American mother, and a real inspiration,” he told the British paper.

The seemingly random friendship began when Blunt told Fisher he was recording his debut album in Los Angeles, and she offered for him to stay with her. He recalled recording his hit “Goodbye My Lover” using a piano in Fisher’s bathroom — and Debbie Reynolds, who passed away at age 84 just one day after her daughter, steering clear of him unless she had applied a full face of makeup.

Blunt said the name of his 2004 debut album, Back to Bedlam, was influenced by the experience — because he “lived in a madhouse with her.”

Sweet dreams, darling @carrieffisher. I'm gonna miss you. So much. x — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 27, 2016

Fisher even made an eerie prediction about her own death while Blunt was her house guest.

“She put a cardboard cutout of herself as Leia outside my room, with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead,” he said. “I’m trying to remember what the date was, because it was around now — and I remember thinking it was too soon.”

However, he also looked at her passing with positivity: “She went out with a bang, as she was back in movies. Maybe it was a great time to go.”

Here's Carrie fisher and James Blunt walking the red carpet together at Star Wars premiere. Very odd pairing! pic.twitter.com/ejqROxdpqC — Jon Hornbuckle (@JonHornbuckle) December 16, 2015

The two remained friends long after Blunt moved out, and Fisher even became the godmother of his only child, born last year.

“The saddest thing is that my son will never get to know someone I thought was the most special person,” the singer told The Sunday Times.