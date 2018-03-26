James Bay Lives Out Childhood Dream of Building a Spaceship in 'Pink Lemonade' Music Video

James Bay‘s latest single is out of this world!

On Monday, the English singer-songwriter released the music video for his new song, “Pink Lemonade,” which is a whole lot more glitz and glam than his prior stripped-down, arty videos and “probably the most fun I’ve ever had making a music video,” he says.

From rocking out on his guitar, donning a Gucci diamond-encrusted top to sneaking into the garage while his parents are sleeping dressed in a silver spacesuit to live out his childhood dream of “building my own spaceship,” Bay brings his imagination to life.

“The inspiration behind the video comes from the theme of escape that runs through the song,” he says. “I was reminded of a time when I was about 4 years old and I told my parents I’d had enough of living with them and would be leaving home.”

“Pink Lemonade” is the latest track from Bay’s second studio album, Electric Light, which is due May 18.

James Bay releases music video for "Pink Lemonade" Universal Music Group

“Obviously, I never went through with it, but the drama of filling a pillowcase with my most essential toys, opening the back door and announcing to the kitchen that it was time for me to leave is what gave me the idea for the video,” he continues.

“I adapted it to add the spaceship part because I thought it would look better than a pillowcase,” he adds, noting, “I wanted to do something that felt serious but silly at the same time.”

Though the album is unreleased, his new songs have been getting some “wild love.”

On Saturday, Dancing with the Stars alum Julianne Hough, 29, took to Instagram to announce a newly released dance project set to the tune Bay’s “Wild Love” alongside dance partner Zack Everhart in a routine choreographed by Kyle Hanagami.

“❤WILD LOVE🔥 I’m so excited to show you all what I’ve been working on with the amazing and incredibly talented @kylehanagami and @zackeverhart47!” Hough captioned the video.

Electric Light is available for pre-order now.