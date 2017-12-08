Social media star Jake Paul continues to make his mark in the music world.

The 20-year-old, who debuted his first-ever single, “It’s Everyday Bro,” earlier this year, just released his latest project, a holiday album titled Litmas.

“I was basically getting ready for Christmas and I heard Christmas music starting to come on in different malls,” Paul tells PEOPLE exclusively about the inspiration behind his new record.

He continues: “I was like, ‘Yo, I can put my own spin on Christmas in a way that’s more fun for my audience and authentic to myself, and something that the younger generation would want to listen to, but also still have it be like a Christmas-vibe.’”

The album, which features collabs with Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi and Paul’s Team 10 members, is “a fun spin on the traditional holiday songs that you hear every Christmas with a little bit of the younger generation spliced into it,” explains Paul.

But why the sudden foray into music?

“I think there’s a huge market that’s being missed right now in the music space,” says Paul. “And that market — is I guess appealing to a younger demographic — but also being able to make songs that are more relatable.”

He adds: “I feel like traditional artists feel like everything that they do has to be perfect and touched up, and it has to be about something that would be able to be played on the radio. Whereas, I can go and make a song about homework and a traditional artist would never do that.”

“I’m in the lane where I can make music but also have it be funny and still good at the same time,” explains Paul.

But the most important thing about creating new music for Paul is how it connects him to his fans.

“Music is something I’ve always been interested in and incorporated into my videos,” explains the influencer, who has over 12 million YouTube subscribers.

“After I put out my first song earlier this year, and it went crazy viral … I realized it’s not only something that I enjoy, but more importantly, it’s another way I can connect with my fans,” he says. “They love singing along to the music that I make.”

Jake Paul Corey Guevarra

And when it comes to future collaborations with artists, Paul — who’s already worked with rapper Gucci Mane — says his “book is open.”

“I feel like I can do so many collabs with different people, and bring something new to the table every time,” shares Paul, adding that he hopes to one day work with his music inspiration, Lil Dicky.

“I feel like [Lil Dicky] is on the same wave as I am,” explains Paul. “By that, I mean he is making more music that’s relatable and actually connects with people versus it being crafted towards being a radio hit.”

His other inspiration? “I love Drake and everything that he does,” says Paul. “Lyrically, I think he’s one of the best lyricists ever. I’m really big into lyrics in my own songs, so I look up to Drake in that aspect.”

As someone who started out in the social media space, Paul is happy that fans love his music too.

“I think it’s really cool,” says Paul. “I think it reveals a bigger picture of what’s going on in the entertainment industry where you just can’t do one thing anymore … It’s awesome that I’m able to step into the music world in a big way after having no experience. I’ve been doing music for like six months.”