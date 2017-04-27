Jackie Evancho Premieres Music Video for New Pop Crossover Track ‘Pedestal’

She’s best known for her operatic pipes, but Jackie Evancho is going pop on her latest album.

The America’s Got Talent alum made a sonic departure on new single “Pedestal,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at music video for the track.

“‘Pedestal’ was one of the first few songs I ever wrote,” Evancho, 17, said. “Its about breaking free of your childhood image and coming into your own; finding out who you are as an adult. I’ve lived this, and I’m so excited to share that story with my fans.”

The music box-inspired song appears on Evancho’s classical crossover LP Two Hearts, which features standards as well as original material, like “Pedestal.”

Evancho — who faced backlash for performing at President Trump’s inauguration in January — says writing her own material, though nerve-wracking, was important to her.

“The biggest change [while recording Two Hearts] would have to be my voice. Not my actual singing voice, but just my voice in terms of being listened to as an artist and having my opinion actually mean something,” she told PEOPLE last month during an exclusive sit-down at her home in Pittsburgh. “With this album, I actually got to write on it, so that’s one of the biggest differences of all. I’m really nervous to see what people think of what I have to say as an artist, but I was honest, and that’s all I can say.”