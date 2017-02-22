Inauguration Singer Jackie Evancho, Who Has a Trans Sister, ‘Disappointed’ by President’s Ruling on Transgender Rights

Jackie Evancho is standing by her sister.

The America’s Got Talent alum, who sang at the presidential inauguration last month, is speaking out against President Donald Trump‘s plan to rescind protections for transgender students.

“I am obviously disappointed in the @ POTUS decision to send the # transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. # sisterlove,” Evancho, 16, tweeted on Wednesday. (The classical singer’s older sister Juliet, 18, came out as transgender in 2015 in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.)

As the New York Times reports, the Trump administration plans to reverse an Obama era order that allowed trans students to use the bathroom of the gender with which they identified.

I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove — jackie evancho (@jackieevancho) February 22, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Jackie Evancho Opens Up About Singing The National Anthem At President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration

After Evancho’s inauguration performance was announced in December, the star — who previously performed for President Obama — opened up to PEOPLE about the hate she and her family received online.

“My family is kind of a big target. I have a transgender sister, and so a lot of hate goes towards us,” he said at the time. “I also get a lot of love. We pay most attention to that. Sometimes we get really annoyed with the hate — everyone does, we have to admit it. But we just ignore it.”