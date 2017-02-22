People

Music

Inauguration Singer Jackie Evancho, Who Has a Trans Sister, ‘Disappointed’ by President’s Ruling on Transgender Rights

By @nelson_jeff

Posted on

Gregory Pace/BEImages

Jackie Evancho is standing by her sister.

The America’s Got Talent alum, who sang at the presidential inauguration last month, is speaking out against President Donald Trump‘s plan to rescind protections for transgender students.

“I am obviously disappointed in the decision to send the bathroom issue to the states to decide. ,” Evancho, 16, tweeted on Wednesday. (The classical singer’s older sister Juliet, 18, came out as transgender in 2015 in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.)

As the New York Times reports, the Trump administration plans to reverse an Obama era order that allowed trans students to use the bathroom of the gender with which they identified.

RELATED VIDEO: Jackie Evancho Opens Up About Singing The National Anthem At President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration

After Evancho’s inauguration performance was announced in December, the star — who previously performed for President Obama — opened up to PEOPLE about the hate she and her family received online.

“My family is kind of a big target. I have a transgender sister, and so a lot of hate goes towards us,” he said at the time. “I also get a lot of love. We pay most attention to that. Sometimes we get really annoyed with the hate — everyone does, we have to admit it. But we just ignore it.”