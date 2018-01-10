Jack White Returns with Two Thrillingly Weird New Songs, 'Connected by Love' and 'Respect Commander'

Four years after his last solo release — and two years after his last major tour — Jack White has returned with brand new music. The indie rock god dropped “Connected By Love,” a searing, organ-lined plea to a former flame, and “Respect Commander,” a thunderous guitar track that manages to sneak in an ode for White’s hometown of Detroit’s storied techno past. Both are remarkable in their production, featuring modern sounds and techniques that longtime fans of White will be surprised to hear.

“I just started humming notes out loud, staring out the window,” White told Rolling Stone about writing “Connected.” “After that, you really can’t explain it. You just have to get out of the way and let it happen. And you don’t really notice it as it’s happening.”

As for the upcoming set, which was recorded in New York and Los Angeles, White revealed an onslaught of new players that joined him in the studio: Q-Tip drummer Louis Cato, The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl, synthesizer player DJ Harrison, Talib Kweli keyboardist Neal Evans, percussionist Bobby Allende (who has played with David Byrne,) and backing vocalists Ann and Regina McCrary of the gospel trio the McCrary Sisters.

The LP’s title has been revealed as Boarding House Reach; the release date has not yet been revealed. White has been announced as a headliner at New York’s Governor’s Ball Festival in June.