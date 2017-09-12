Margo Price, Lillie Mae, the Craig Brown Band and Joshua Hedley are digging down (literally) to their country roots for a one-of-a-kind music experience hundreds of feet underground.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development is teaming up with Jack White’s Third Man Records for a unique concert event on Sept. 29. The performance is part of an extension of the state’s Snapchat Concert Series, which launched last year, and their ongoing “The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee” brand campaign.

White is set to host the event, which will take place at Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville, TN. The venue — one of the longest caves in the world, located 333 feet underground — is also a longtime home of Bluegrass Underground television series.

“Both Lillie Mae and Joshua Hedley are long time friends and I’ve always admired their musicianship,” Price tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This will be our first time all sharing a bill since we signed to Third Man Records. I can’t wait to play with them both!”

Tickets to the show will be free and available exclusively through Tennessee’s Snapchat. By following the account, fans can also access exclusive content with Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank and each of the four performing artists.

“Between Nashville, Memphis and the Appalachian mountains, there is so much musical history in the state of Tennessee,” Price continues. “It’s what drew me here. I’m proud to call Tennessee my home.”