Inside Jack Antonoff's 'Normal' Life at Home with Lena Dunham (They Just Rewatched Arrested Development!)

He’s got three Grammys, and she’s one of the millennial golden Girls, but Jack Antonoff says his private world with girlfriend Lena Dunham is pretty standard.

“It’s pretty normal in terms of everyday life,” the Bleachers frontman, 33, says of his relationship with Dunham, 31, which he describes as “trying to support each other [and] trying to find something new and exciting for dinner.”

The creative couple met on a blind date set up through mutual friends in 2012, and Antonoff moved in with Dunham in her Brooklyn home shortly after.

Antonoff and Dunham have collaborated throughout their romance, most recently on Bleachers’ new LP Gone Now, which features spoken-word contributions by Dunham.

And while they’ve shared time in the recording studio, the former fun. guitarist says his happy place is ultimately at home.

“When you go all over the world for work, your dream vacation is your bedroom,” Antonoff says. “We just rewatched Arrested Development!”