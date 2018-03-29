Jack Antonoff Hopes His Label Will Drop R. Kelly: 'I've Discussed It with Them'

Amidst continuing controversy surrounding R. Kelly, Jack Antonoff has expressed his own opinion on the artist, with whom he shares a label.

On Wednesday, the Bleachers frontman and hitmaking producer claimed via Twitter that he’s brought up the issue with his label before. “I hope my label drops r. kelly. i’ve discussed it with them a number of times,” he wrote.

Though the tweet has since been deleted, it was screen-grabbed by Billboard. Antonoff and Kelly are both currently signed to RCA, a subsidiary of Sony Music. (Kelly’s rep had no comment regarding Antonoff’s claim, and a rep for RCA did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.)

R. Kelly. Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Accusations of sexual misconduct have followed Kelly for years, and a new BBC Three documentary explores Kelly’s alleged behavior. In the documentary, Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones claims that she was “physically, mentally, verbally, and sexually” abused.

Kelly’s publicist had no comment about the new documentary, but in a previous statement to PEOPLE, a rep for the musician denied allegations Jones made in a Rolling Stone piece in October. Kelly also dismissed a BuzzFeed story titled “R. Kelly Is Holding Women Against Their Will in a ‘Cult,’ Parents Told Police,” calling the claims “a bunch of crap” on social media in July. His then-lawyer Linda Mensch also denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”