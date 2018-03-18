Jack Antonoff Hits Knicks Game with Model Carlotta Kohl

Although Jack Antonoff, 33, has previously dismissed rumors that he’s moved on since his “amicable” breakup with girlfriend of five years Lena Dunham, the Bleachers frontman was spotted on Saturday night at a basketball game in New York City with model Carlotta Kohl, who is also a painter, sculptor and photographer.

As the pair watched the game at Madison Square Garden, Kohl was photographed leaning on Antonoff. She also added video of her courtside view to her Instagram story.

Much like Antonoff’s former girlfriend, Kohl also comes from an artistic family. According to Paper magazine, she is the daughter of a model and a photographer. Dunham is the daughter of painter Carroll Dunham and photographer and filmmaker Laurie Simmons.

Carlotta Kohl and Jack Antonoff James Devaney/Getty Images

After news of Antonoff and Dunham’s split broke in January, the 33-year-old quickly shut down rumors that he had already started dating again.

“Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,” he wrote. “those relationships are deeply important and sacred.”

The musician clarified, “with that said, i’m not seeing anyone. Lol.”

normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip. those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone. lol. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) January 17, 2018

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Lorde and Jack Antonoff Step Out in New Zealand — But ‘Really Are Just Friends,’ Says Source

Anotonoff was previously rumored to be dating was his friend — and fellow musician — Lorde, although a source told PEOPLE that there was “nothing going on” between the pair.

“There’s not any type of romantic situation. They’re just friends — they really are just friends,” the source told PEOPLE.

Jack Antonoff and Lorde Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Antonoff still appears to be on friendly terms with Dunham.

Earlier this month, the cordial exes exchanged tweets about how excited Antonoff had been to lock eyes with actress Molly Ringwald at a film screening.

“Made eye contact with Molly Ringwald at a Love Simon screening!” he wrote on social media.

“You’re aware she and my mom are best friends, right?” Dunham, 31, replied. “It’s stunning.”

made eye contact with molly ringwald at a love simon screening! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) March 9, 2018

i was gonna bring it up! i didn’t! — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) March 9, 2018

“I was gonna bring it up! i didn’t!” he tweeted in response.

Dunham previously revealed she planned to hold onto a memento of the romance. During an Instagram livestream in early January, Dunham said she’d keep a ring Antonoff gave her.

“I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me, and I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” Dunham explained at the time. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”