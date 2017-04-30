Ja Rule Says He’s ‘Relieved’ Attendees Are Safely Back Home After Fyre Festival Debacle

Ja Rule announced that attendees of the first-ever Fyre Festival in the Bahamas have safely returned home after the event was postponed indefinitely when guests arrived to chaotic conditions.

“Relieved to share that all guest are safe, and have been sent the form to apply for a refund,” the co-creator of music festival that was billed as the next Coachella wrote. “Our deepest apologies…”

The inaugural event, which the rapper co-created with business partner Billy McFarland, was touted as a unique, multi-day luxury music and arts festival with celebrity chef-catered meals and impressive accommodations. Tickets ranged from $1,500 to $12,000, with those who bought VIP passes getting access to a yacht.

In reality, however, the festival appeared to be half-finished when attendees started arriving on Friday and many bands — including headliner Blink 182 — had dropped out of the lineup. Festival-goers shared images on social media of their disappointing meals — cheese splayed on bread with a small salad for dinner — and their accommodations, which were little more than relief tents and mattresses. Attendees also complained about the lack of services and overall chaos involved in trying to get to the actual festival.

Ja Rule previously insisted the “luxury concert” was not a scam despite the sub-par accommodations.

“We are working right now on getting everyone of [sic] the island SAFE that is my immediate concern,” he wrote in a tweet on Friday. “I will make a statement soon I’m heartbroken at this moment my partners and I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM as everyone is reporting I don’t know how everything went so left but I’m working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded.”

He continued: “I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT… but I’m taking responsibility I’m deeply sorry to everyone who was inconvenienced by this…”

This isn’t the first poorly executed business venture from Ja Rule and his business partner, McFarland. The pair previously founded Magnises, an “elite credit” card that had a $250 annual fee for discounted access to exclusive events — but customers claim that the card never delivered on the perks it was advertising.