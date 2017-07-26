Landlocked for the Summer? Watch Ivy Layne’s Beachy Debut Music Video

Ivy Layne chose the perfect location for a summer music video: Jamaica.

The pop singer has released her debut single off her first EP — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the music video.

“I wanted to create a global sound and a feel good song with a positive message that anyone can relate to,” Layne tells PEOPLE of “One You Love” feat. Popcaan. “Everybody has that ‘one you love.’ The video is all about being on the a dream vacation with that person.”

Layne was born in Ukraine and moved to France when with her mother, father and two brothers when she was just a child. Since the time she could speak, Ivy knew with absolutely certainty that one day she would be a singer. Knowing she needed to experience more of the world, Ivy took a leap of faith and moved to New York City where she was really able to hone her tone and style as an artist.

“One You Love” is featured on Layne’s EP In Time, which topped Tidal’s “Rising Album” list after it debuted in April.

In Time is now available on iTunes, Tidal, and Spotify.