Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Leonardo DiCaprio! Inside All of Coachella's Hottest Parties

The first weekend of Coachella 2018 may be coming to an end, but memories of epic performances and parties will last forever.

On Friday, the stars started flooding into the Palm Springs, California, area for the annual music festival, which featured headliners The Weeknd, Beyoncé and Eminem.

And since it’s not all just about the music — celebrities like Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and more hit up exclusive parties to get in some pampering, catch up with friends and dance the night away.

Kicking off the weekend with a bang, Rachel Zoe hosted her fourth annual ZOEasis Style Retreat at Coachella on Friday. She welcomed guests including Olivia Culpo, Paris Hilton, Whitney Port and Victoria Justice to her Moroccan-themed bash at the Parker Palm Springs. Lisa Rinna and Amelia Hamlin made the event a fun mother-daughter outing. Brody Jenner’s fiancée Kaitlynn Carter showed up wearing the same dress as Zoe, and the ladies posed together for a festive who-wore-it-best moment. While at the party, guests enjoyed cocktails using Belvedere Vodka’s new flavor Ginger Zest and had the chance to get their ears pierced and hands painted with henna.

Later on in the night, Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted partying at the nANA jUDY Cabana with his girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, while at CombsFest — an event hosted by his sons, Christian and Justin. The party featured a high-energy performance by Lil Wayne, who had a blast performing and couldn’t stop thanking the fans in the crowd for the support. Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, hung out on the side of the stage for the entire duration of her dad’s set and could be seen excitedly dancing and rapping along to all of his hits.

Friday’s headliner The Weeknd celebrated at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights party afterparty in Palms Springs with a group of pals, including recent Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet. After surprising fans with Jamie Foxx and Rita Ora appearance on the festival stage, Norwegian DJ Kygo stopped by for a post-performance celebration. Ansel Elgort was one of the first to arrive at the private estate with his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. Iggy Azalea arrived hand-in-hand with rapper Tyga, and the two sparked romance speculation while posting in front of the DJ booth for most of the party. Nicki Minaj arrived with Migos rapper Quavo, with whom she took over VIP section. The duo left together but not before Nicki danced atop a couch to her new song “Chun-Li.” New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrived alongside Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Jordyn Woods and Chance the Rapper. The crew joined Minaj and Quavo at a VIP table and shared a few laughs before closing down the party for the evening.

Jenner and Kardashian’s group later arrived at the BMWi presents the Poppy pop up, which was held to celebrate their new Kourt X Kylie makeup collection, a collaboration between the new mom and her older sister. Just before 3 a.m., Scott grabbed the mic and began to DJ with his girlfriend’s sister Kendall. Although Jenner attended the party sporting bright pink hair, she tried to keep a relatively low profile and spent the night standing behind her boyfriend and sister. During Scott’s set, she stood behind him alongside her friends Woods and Justine Skye.

On Saturday, a stylish crowd flocked to REVOLVE’s Desert House at the Merv Griffin Estate, including Emily Ratajkowski (arm-in-arm with her new husband Sebastian Bear-McClard), Nicole Richie, Shay Mitchell and a slew of Victoria’s Secret models. More than 1,000 guests danced the day away to A$AP Rocky and 21 Savage while stars and VIPs beat the heat in poolside cabanas with goblets of Moët Ice Imperial — the first-ever champagne created to specifically be enjoyed over ice.

At Lucky Brand’s Desert Jam, Charli XCX and Harry Hudson performed for a poolside crowd, including Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion.

Meanwhile, Bootsy Bellows hosted a huge pool party sponsored by McDonald’s and PacSun at a private estate. After Erika Jayne was one of the first to arrive, Amber Rose made a grand entrance with a group of friends, all of whom wore matching cheerleading outfits with the word “Sluts” on the front. Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden, along with her Modern Family costar Nolan Gould, made their way to a poolside table before chowing down on some fries. Sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid commanded a separate table with their friends, including Hailey Baldwin. Anwar Hadid cuddled up with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz at a table, which also included Brooklyn Beckham, Kaia and Presley Gerber and Jaden Smith’s ex-girlfriend, Sarah Snyder.

The party featured a performance by Rae Sremmurd, who closed out the event by jumping in the pool — with microphone in hand! Arriving just before 6 p.m., Kendall Jenner made her way into the party alone and met up with the Hadid sisters and Baldwin. Though Jenner was previously linked to NBA star Blake Griffin, the two seemingly avoided each other. When Griffin walked past Jenner’s table, she looked straight at him and turned to whisper something to a friend.

DiCaprio rolled up to Rihanna’s Drippin’ pool party for Fenty x Puma with his entourage and headed for the singer’s VIP tent. The two famously were spotted hanging out together at the Neon Carnival in 2016, which DiCaprio made his way to again this year later on that night.

The Oscar-winning actor hasn’t missed Neon Carnival, which is presented by Levi’s and Tequila Don Julio, since the party’s inception. He arrived incognito in a blue hoodie, hat and 3D glasses and was escorted through a private entrance to his VIP table, where he and friends sipped on Don Julio 1942. Chance the Rapper was spotted dancing at his table next to French Montana at the event, which featured a slew of carnival rides and games. Bachelor Nation’s Nick Viall, Dean Unglert and Kristina Schulman could also be seen taking in the party.