Ingrid Michaelson Premieres New Song ‘Starlight’ on Amazon Music’s Valentine’s Day Themed Playlist

Love (and new music) is in the air!

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Amazon Music Originals is releasing two new playlists – one for lovers (Love Me) and one for haters (Love Me Not) – with over 70 new recordings.

Whether you’re single or taken, the playlists feature both original songs and covers from a variety of artists including Ingrid Michaelson, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Tacocat, Okkervil River, Kadhja Bonet and many more.

In fact, Michaelson believes in “loving someone through imperfections and reality,” so she knew this playlist would be the perfect platform for her to release her new love song, “Starlight.”

“Real love is about holding on after the storybooks,” Michaelson says about the inspiration behind her track. “I wanted to have an emotional build near the end of the song to evoke an emotional response. It was a song that wrote itself so easily. In my opinion, those are the best kind.”

But Little Green Cars’ new song “Letting You Go” is more for those who affirm that Cupid does rhyme with stupid.

The playlists will be available for streaming exclusively on Amazon Music—both Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Music—beginning Feb. 3.