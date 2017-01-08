‘#ForeverLove’: Iman Shares Loving Tribute to David Bowie on Her Late Husband’s Birthday

Nearly one year after her husband’s death, Iman is celebrating what would have been her husband’s 70th birthday.

On Sunday, the former supermodel took to Instagram to share a drawing of a young David Bowie in honor of his birthday on Jan. 8.

“Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever,” Iman, 61, captioned the photo.

In the days leading up to the one year anniversary of Bowie’s death and birthday, Iman shared tributes to her late husband. On Jan. 10, 2016, the music legend died after battling liver cancer.

Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:19am PST

#fbf #imanarchive #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

#tbt #imanarchive #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

Last September, Iman opened up publicly for the first time when she attended New York Fashion Week wearing a necklace with the name “David” on it.

“It’s just been a tough year, but I’m holding up,” she said, adding that she would wear the necklace “until my death.”

The model and the rocker married in Tuscany after two years together. In 2000, they welcomed their daughter, Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones.

His widow and Lexi have remained largely out of the public eye since his death. In February, Iman was photographed for the first time since the the news of the music icon’s death broke when she stepped out in New York City to walk the dog they raised together; then, just days later, she took to social media to express her “love & gratitude” for the outpouring of support she received.

In April, just three months after losing her husband, Iman announced on Instagram her mother, Maryan Baadi, had also died.