Iman Remembers David Bowie on the First Anniversary of His Death

David Bowie‘s widow Iman remembered her late husband on the first anniversary of his death with an Instagram post showing a double rainbow across the New York City skyline.

As she’s been doing with other posts centered around memorializing her husband, Iman captioned the pic with “Bowie Forever” and “Forever Love.”

(In case you were wondering, the image has not been digitally manipulated: New York was indeed graced by a double rainbow in January 2016, perhaps the most fitting send-off for Bowie the city could have given him.)

Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:46am PST

Iman has kept a low public profile in the year since Bowie’s death. She was largely absent from the city’s fashion scene until September of 2016, when she made her first night out a Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week. She revealed a gold necklace designer Hedi Slimane made for her, which simply reads “David.” “I’m wearing this until my death,” she told Good Morning America’s Joe Zee.