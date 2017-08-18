Iman’s daughter with her late husband David Bowie turned 17 on Tuesday. And the supermodel mom couldn’t be prouder!

On Thursday, Iman shared a stunning photo of Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones to Instagram. The birthday girl channeled her mother’s supermodel style in the pic, making eyes for the camera while wearing a white halter-top and gold nose ring — her red hair shining in the sun.

“The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old!” Iman, 62, captioned the rare photo, adding the hashtag “#selfportrait #LexiLove.”

Bowie died after a battle with cancer in January 2016. The legendary musician was 69.

Although his widow and their daughter have remained largely out of the public eye since his death, Iman has given fans a peek at the teen a handful of times since, including last year on her sweet sixteen.

RELATED VIDEO: Iman Shares Rare Photo Of Her & David Bowie’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Lexi

Iman has also paid tribute to her husband multiple times on social media, celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

In June she honored the “Let’s Dance” singer on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary, sharing a black and white photo of Bowie sweetly kissing her on the forehead as they stand together under an umbrella.

“I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again,” text next to the image said.

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Bowie and Iman met in October of 1990, and “they were inseparable” ever since, the couple’s friend, hairstylist Teddy Antolin, told PEOPLE in January.

“They really knew each other because they had come up and traveled in the same circles. They were great together,” Antolin added at the time. “She was a real force and he needed a woman by his side to keep him focused.”

The model and the rocker married in Tuscany after two years together. In 2000, they welcomed Lexi.