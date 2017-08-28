Imagine Dragons’ Tyler Robinson Foundation Raises $1 Million for Pediatric Cancer

Imagine Dragons raised $1 million to help fight childhood cancer over the weekend for their charity The Tyler Robinson Foundation.

In the PEOPLE exclusive photo, band members (left to right) Wayne Sermon, Dan Reynolds, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman posed with the Hemmert family, who is currently being assisted by TRF. Parents Anthony and Emily pose with their son Emmerson, who is in remission, and daughter Jane.

The TRF Foundation’s mission statement is “to strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by offseting out-of-pocket life expenses.”

In August, Imagine Dragons hosted their fourth annual TRF Foundation Believer Gala fundraiser at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas to benefit families like Robinson’s, who have been affected by pediatric cancer.

The organization is named after a Utah teen and Imagine Dragons fan who lost his life to a rare form of cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcomain 2013. After growing close to Robinson during his health struggles, the Las Vegas–bred band came together to show their support for Robinson’s family and create a foundation in his name to help others fighting the disease.