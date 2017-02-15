Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran to Perform at 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran will take the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The star-studded slate of performers was announced on Wednesday, and among those included in the ceremony’s lineup are Perry, Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett and Big Sean.

Joining them will be newcomer — and Miley Cyrus‘ little sister — Noah Cyrus.

The Chainsmokers, who received the second-most number of nominations with 11, will also be performing.

In January, Bruno Mars was announced as the show’s first headlining act.

Drake leads the pack with 12 nominations, including Male Artist of the Year. Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Twenty One Pilots and Rihanna.

The fourth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will air live from the Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS, TNT, and truTV. The show will also be simulcast on iHeartMedia stations nationwide, and on iHeartRadio.

Head over to iheartradio.com/awards for the complete list of nominees and to cast your vote for the socially voted categories. Voting will close on Feb. 24.