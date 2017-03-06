Miley Cyrus Supports Sister Noah with Family at iHeartRadio Music Awards: ‘She’s Who I Want to Be When I Grow Up’

The iHeartRadio Music Awards proved to be a family affair for the Cyrus crew!

Noah Cyrus, 17, took to the stage for her debut performance at the annual award show, and her sister Miley and her parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus were all front and center to support the singer.

“I’m really happy to have my sister here with me. My dad is here, he’ll be watching. My mom. So I’m really excited,” Cyrus told PEOPLE before the show kicked off on Sunday in Inglewood, California.

i love you so much moreee! @mileycyrus A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on Mar 6, 2017 at 12:21am PST

Noah and Miley proved to be the ultimate sister goals at the event, with the 24-year-old wearing an “I [heart] Noah” shirt — which Noah called “fun” and “really cute” — as she presented the teen, saying of her sister, “She’s who I want to be when I grow up. And that’s saying a lot because she’s a lot younger than me.”

Noah performed her 2016 track “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth. And as the star strutted her stuff across the stage, Miley was seen holding a sign that read “I [heart] Noah Cyrus.”

After the performance, Noah returned to her table, chatting with her family and hugging her father,

The singer told PEOPLE that Billy Ray gave her a bit of advice before the show, telling her to “Just look like Elvis!”

“My dad’s advice was to do the Elvis hand and to perform like Elvis — that’s his big advice for the night,” she joked to PEOPLE.

‪We love @noahcyrus !!! #iHeartAwards A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

The night was one to remember for Noah, who uploaded a photo of her family at the award show to Instagram, writing, “Extremely grateful for my family i love you guys.”

In another post, the teen shared a pair of pictures of herself performing.

“Tonight felt like a damn dream. thank you so much @iheart for a night i will NEVER forget,” Noah wrote, including a heart emoji.

Billy Ray gushed about his daughter’s performance with some Instagram posts of his own, with one showing himself alongside Tish and Miley. Another shot featured all four of the family members, with Billy Ray writing, “So proud!”