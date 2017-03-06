Justin Timberlake was the first star to win an award Sunday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and the singer wasted no time sending an inspiring message to his fans.

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together,” the singer and actor, 36, said as he collected his song of the year prize for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

“If you are black or you are brown or you are gay or you are lesbian or you are trans — or maybe you’re just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee. Anyone that is treating you unkindly, it is only because they are afraid or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are because being different means you make the difference. So f— ’em.”

Timberlake — who gave pal Ed Sheeran a big hug on his way up to the stage — attended the event solo after spending the weekend celebrating his wife Jessica Biel‘s 35th birthday on Friday with a sweet Instagram post and rollerskating party.

“You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn’t get any BETTER than you,” Timberlake captioned a smooching selfie of the couple. “Now, I know for sure that it’s BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart.”

When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat… #MakeAmericaSkateAgain A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 4, 2017 at 1:03am PST

The former boy band heartthrob was the talk of the town following his opening performance at the Oscars last week turned the award show into a dance party with Hollywood stars busting moves.